Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 22,252 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,252 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Coty worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Coty by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Coty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 657,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

COTY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

