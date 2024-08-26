Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,526 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 37,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $118.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.70. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -116.86 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

