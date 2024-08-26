Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $17,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE OGE opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.