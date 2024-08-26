Reviewing inTEST (NYSE:INTT) and Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) and inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of inTEST shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of inTEST shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meyer Burger Technology and inTEST’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A inTEST $122.64 million 0.73 $9.34 million $0.65 10.95

Profitability

inTEST has higher revenue and earnings than Meyer Burger Technology.

This table compares Meyer Burger Technology and inTEST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A inTEST 6.41% 10.16% 6.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and inTEST, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meyer Burger Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A inTEST 0 2 1 0 2.33

inTEST has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.58%. Given inTEST’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe inTEST is more favorable than Meyer Burger Technology.

Summary

inTEST beats Meyer Burger Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Meyer Burger Technology AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies. The Electronic Test segment offers in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head’s interface board and the prober’s probing assembly. This segment also provides tester interfaces that offer electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or IC handler; scorpion flying probe test systems that designs and manufactures robotics-based electronic test equipment; and BRiZ automated test and programming services. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The Environmental Technologies segment provides ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; thermal chambers; thermal platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that offer tempered gas or fluid; and ultra-cold storage solutions, including biomedical freezers, refrigerators, and mobile storage solutions. The Process Technologies segment offers EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems; and digital streaming and image capturing solutions. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

