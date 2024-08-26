Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.13% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 1,191.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $66,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,332.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,266,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $66,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,332.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $752,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.72. 92,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $619.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.36. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.62 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.95%. Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

