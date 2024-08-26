Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $18.59

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $19.50. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 114,388 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Novo Holdings A S boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,928,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,577,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

