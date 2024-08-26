Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.00-6.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.71.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.8 %

ROST stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.