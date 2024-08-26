Saga (SAGA) Price Reaches $1.57 on Top Exchanges

Saga (SAGA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Saga token can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saga has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Saga has a total market capitalization of $157.94 million and approximately $36.15 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Saga Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,028,476,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,394,050 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,028,399,518 with 100,365,824 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.62496845 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $47,014,018.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

