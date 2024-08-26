Salomon & Ludwin LLC Invests $29,000 in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIPI traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.82. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $19.43.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

