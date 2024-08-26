Sapphire 1-Day Volume Reaches $877.00 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $877.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.39 or 0.04268479 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00041256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002109 BTC.

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,866,104,393 coins and its circulating supply is 1,845,430,970 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

