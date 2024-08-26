Sather Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,375,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,064,939. The company has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

