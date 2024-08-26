Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,637 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Schlumberger by 9.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $45.12. 6,244,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,669,561. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.