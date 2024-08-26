Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 121,201 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

