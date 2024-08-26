Scotiabank Boosts Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $16.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 64,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,734. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

