Scotiabank Boosts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $23.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KIM. Mizuho lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 74,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $4,181,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

