Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.59

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.59 and last traded at C$12.59, with a volume of 36607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.97.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.8005409 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total value of C$747,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total transaction of C$747,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 153,886 shares of company stock worth $1,800,966 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Further Reading

