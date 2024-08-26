Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $8.92

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $8.73. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 14,880 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sendas Distribuidora from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,135,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,227 shares during the period. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,347,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 531,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 33,937 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 403,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 90,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

