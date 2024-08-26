Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $8.92

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $8.73. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 14,880 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sendas Distribuidora from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 2.5 %
Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,135,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,227 shares during the period. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,347,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 531,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 33,937 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 403,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 90,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sendas Distribuidora
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.