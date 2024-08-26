Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 162.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SQNS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.15. 2,995,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,201. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.16. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 172.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,229.91%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

