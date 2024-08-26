Sernova (TSE:SVA) Shares Up 8.9%

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 81,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 175,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Sernova Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$72.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

