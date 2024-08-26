Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys 64 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.0 %

Onto Innovation stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.63. The stock had a trading volume of 464,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.98 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

