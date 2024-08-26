Shaker Investments LLC OH Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,114 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,776. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

