Shaker Investments LLC OH Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Global Payments by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Down 0.1 %

GPN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.40. 979,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.05. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.