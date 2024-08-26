Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.96

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
