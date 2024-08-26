Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 0.4%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.45 and last traded at $75.83. 1,364,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,205,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

Shopify Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

