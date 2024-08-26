Sierra Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.79. 1,117,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

