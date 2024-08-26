Slagle Financial LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Slagle Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

CVX traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.68. 4,820,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

