SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after buying an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,715,000 after buying an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,232,000 after acquiring an additional 99,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.60. 620,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.