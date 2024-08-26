Smart Block Chain City Price Up 6.8% This Week (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Smart Block Chain City has a market cap of $164,290.95 and approximately $1.12 million worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,010,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) is a blockchain initiative tailored for smart cities, encompassing the Smart Wall Pad application to control IoT devices, manage residential complex services, and engage in local community and commerce. In its ecosystem, SBCC enables governance participation for token holders with voting rights based on their SBCC holdings. It rewards users with SBCC tokens for active involvement in the Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) and app usage. SBCC tokens also serve as the primary payment method for platform transactions. Additionally, a De-Fi staking service is available, allowing users to earn interest on their SBCC tokens, thus embedding the token deeply into the platform’s varied features.”

