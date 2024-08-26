SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Up 2.4%

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 1,078,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,375,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SNDL in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.76 million. SNDL had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SNDL Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SNDL by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,556 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in SNDL during the second quarter valued at $742,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in SNDL by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,409,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SNDL during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SNDL during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

