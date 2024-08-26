SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 69 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,189,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,057,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

