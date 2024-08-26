SNS Financial Group LLC Has $201,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VNQ stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. 8,040,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,066. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.90.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

