SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Trading Up 0.1 %

CHE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $572.37. 57,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $553.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.63. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

