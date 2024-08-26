SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 228 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $349,448,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,959,000 after buying an additional 537,419 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3,404.3% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after buying an additional 249,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 98.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after acquiring an additional 208,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.33. 946,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,594. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $219.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.47.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

