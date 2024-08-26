SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 424 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,074,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,010,037. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $197.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

