SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 0.8%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 5,427,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 38,950,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

SOUN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,665.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $90,431.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 728,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,677.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 675,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

