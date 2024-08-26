Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.99

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 93142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SPKKY
Spark New Zealand Price Performance
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spark New Zealand
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.