Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.99

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 93142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

