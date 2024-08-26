SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.89

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 31156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPBO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 501.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 127,353 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 88,586 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 50,585 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

