SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 747,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after acquiring an additional 719,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after acquiring an additional 688,304 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

