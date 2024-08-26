Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $169.14. 4,763,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,597,829. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $171.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,259 shares of company stock valued at $37,948,393. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

