Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $42.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

SQSP has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of SQSP opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $2,611,722.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,092,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,081,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $2,611,722.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,092,872 shares in the company, valued at $91,081,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,187.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,053 shares of company stock worth $8,595,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Squarespace by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Squarespace by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 157,462 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,114,000 after buying an additional 354,057 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

