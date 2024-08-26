St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Buys 611 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,020. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

