Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Rocket Companies Call Options (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 14,538 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average daily volume of 10,790 call options.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 858.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. 1,672,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,169. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

