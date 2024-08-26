StockNews.com Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.67. NMI has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $42.01.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. NMI’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $2,987,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $20,006,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

