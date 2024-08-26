StockNews.com Upgrades Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) to “Buy”

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Value Line Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.45. 1,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12. Value Line has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $58.45.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 50.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

About Value Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Value Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

