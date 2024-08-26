Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.97

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 16268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $829.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.