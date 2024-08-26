Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.95

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 933430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Suncor Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

