Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 6,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 30,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Super Hi International Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $187.65 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Super Hi International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super Hi International stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. ( NASDAQ:HDL Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Super Hi International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

