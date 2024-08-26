T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) is MTM Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MTM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 67,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 178.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 510,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 326,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 523,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TCAF traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $32.48. 440,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

