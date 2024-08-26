Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $85.08 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 10.6% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $85,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

