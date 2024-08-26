Teck Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 9,497 call options on the company. This is an increase of 54% compared to the typical volume of 6,185 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TECK. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 583.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

